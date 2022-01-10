New Delhi: On Monday, when injecting COVID-19 precautionary dose for citizens above 60 years of age was kickstarted, the Centre asked States and Union Territories (UTs) to extend the timing of vaccination till 10 pm in the night.

In a letter sent to Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and Secretary (health) of States and UTs, Dr Manohar Agnani said that, in case of an increase in demand for vaccinations, multiple teams can be arranged at each COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC). He said "The session timing is subject to the demand and requirement at a particular CVC. The timings of CVCs are flexible and can be up to 10 pm in the night based on the availability of HR and infrastructure."

Referring to reports, Dr Aganani said there is an impression that these CVCs can operate only from 8 am to 8 pm daily. So, "this is to reiterate that no time limit has been set for the operationalization of the CVC," he said. He added that, given the rising trend of COVID cases in the country, it is all the more important to ensure compliance to Covid appropriate behavior at all levels.

"It must be ensured that queue and waiting areas of CVC are strictly practicing Covid appropriate behavior," Dr Agnani said in his letter.

COVID vaccination for children between the age of 15-18 began on January 3 and precautionary dose for people above 60 years of age with comorbidities and front-line health care workers has started on January 10.

As per health ministry reports, 2,50,03,997 people in the age group of 15-18 have so far been partially vaccinated and 4,97,673 precautionary dose has been given to people above 60 years of age with comorbidities till now. So far, India has administered a total of 1,52,42,22,751 vaccines.