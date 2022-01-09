Bhubaneswar(Odisha): In view of the current COVID-19 situation, Puri Jagannath Temple of Odisha will remain closed for devotees from January 10 to January 31, Puri Collector Samarth Verma has said.

The government has decided to close colleges, universities and technical education institutions in the state from January 10, said Special Relief Commissioner. As per the official order issued by Special Relief Commissioner, "All colleges, universities and technical educational institutions other than medical colleges, nursing colleges and institutions shall remain closed with effect from January 10, 2022."

It further said that the authorities of colleges, universities and technical educational institutions shall take all appropriate measures for conducting classes through online, virtual, video and other alternative methods of learning mode.

"All hostels in such academic institutions shall also remain closed with effect from January 10, 2022. Students shall be advised to avoid staying in the hostel in the interest of their personal health. However, scholars, researchers and students who desire to stay in the hostel for research/ project works or other academic activities may be permitted to do so subject to the student giving an undertaking to that effect to the appropriate authorities of the concerned institutions," the order read.

However, all ongoing offline examinations shall be allowed to continue as per the programme by complying with COVID appropriate behaviour. "Teaching and non-teaching employees of colleges, universities and technical educational institutions shall work as per prevailing guidelines for government servants and perform duty such as taking online classes, academic, semi-academic and administrative functions etc. as assigned to them by the Authorities," said the order.

The order further said that coaching institutions, organisations or individuals offering coaching services to students shall not run off-line, physical coaching or classes. However, virtual or online coaching shall be permitted to continue.

(ANI)