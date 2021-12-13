Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported two new patients infected with the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the state health department said.

With these two cases -- one from Latur and the other from Pune -- the tally of patients infected with the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus rose to 20, it added.

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

PTI