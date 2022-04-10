Junagadh (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people not to let their guard down against the Coronavirus saying that the virus has not gone away yet and continues to resurface. He also lauded the government's achievement of administering 185 crore doses of vaccine to curb the spread of the virus saying that it was made possible due to public support.

"Corona (COVID-19 pandemic) was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface. It is a 'bahurupiya' disease. To stop this, nearly 185 crore doses (of vaccines) were administered, which surprised the world. This has been made possible due to your support," said Modi.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing 14th Foundation Day celebration at Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat. She is considered as the deity of the Kadva Patidar community. He urged the devotees of Mata Umiya to adopt natural farming so that Mother earth could be saved from the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers. "As we do not feed unnecessary medicines to our mother, we should not use unnecessary chemicals on our land too," said Modi.

"We will have to save Mother Earth...We have got a governor (of Gujarat-Acharya Devvrat) who is totally committed to natural farming. He has addressed farmer meetings at the taluka level, and lakhs of farmers have turned to natural farming," added Modi. He also said that people should support Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel by responding to his call for natural farming.

The Prime Minister said that the increase in awareness against female foeticide has resulted in the country's daughters proving their mettle in the Olympics. "Who will not take pride in our daughters?" he added. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to be active against malnutrition among children and girls. He urged people to take special care of the nutrition of the expecting mothers. "Pain of malnutrition needs to be completely eradicated," said Modi.

The Prime Minister said that there should be a healthy baby competition held in the villages by the temple trust. He also urged people to embark upon the task of water conservation by creating 75 'Amrit Sarovars' in each district by digging, deepening, and renovating the existing water bodies. "Let us undertake the project of 75 lakes in each district...It's not a big deal for you all who have made lakhs of check dams. Imagine how big a service this will be," said Modi.

