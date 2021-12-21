Bhopal: Amid a rise in COVID numbers in Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday that the state had witnessed 23 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The minister, during a press conference, also noted that two suspected patients of the Omicron variant were found in Indore, adding that their samples have been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing.

In the last 24 hours, 53 thousand 556 samples were collected for testing in the state. The Covid positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh is 00.4%, while the recovery rate is 98.6%.

At the same time, in the last two days, 12 passengers who returned to Indore after foreign travel have tested Covid positive.

Indore as well as state capital Bhopal remain hot spots in the state, with an increase in the number of infections.

