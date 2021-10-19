New Delhi: India logged 13,058 new COVID-19 infections (lowest in 231 days), taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,40,94,373, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 4,52,454 with 164 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated at 9 am.

Of the 13,058 new infections and 164 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 6,676 new cases and 60 deaths.

The Recovery Rate currently is at 98.14%, the highest since March 2020, while the Active cases account for 0.54% of total cases - lowest since March 2020. The weekly Positivity Rate (1.36%) is less than 3% for the last 116 days, the Health Ministry stated adding that the Daily positivity rate (1.11%) is less than 3% for the last 50 days.

Also, over 99 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

“We are at 99 crores. Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.