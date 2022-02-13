New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 44,877 fresh COVID19 cases, India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 50,000 mark informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country reported 684 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,08,665. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 5,37,045 which accounts for 1.26 per cent of total cases. At present, Kerala (1,82,118) has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases followed by Maharashtra (56,206) and Tamil Nadu (47,643).

The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 per cent, as per the bulletin. A total of 1,17,591 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,15,85,711, stated the bulletin. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.55 per cent.