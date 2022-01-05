Kolkata: The 27th Kolkata International Film Festival has been temporarily postponed in wake of the COVID-19 positive cases in West Bengal.

Earlier, the Film Festival was scheduled to be held between January 7-14, 2022. According to the sources, " the decision has been taken because of the rising graph of COVID-19 positive cases and Omicron scare. The next date of the Festival will be communicated in due course."

The decision to postpone the event was taken after a number of important members of the festival committee tested COVID-19 positive. The chairperson of the committee and film director, Raj Chakraborty, and actor and committee member Parambrata Chattopadhyay been tested positive.

Raj Chakraborty said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after assessing the present Covid situation of the State and taking into consideration the possibility of further contamination of covid among the cine lovers.

Also owing to the fact that a number of cine personalities attached to the film festival committee and many others have been affected by Covid. State Government, upon careful consideration to the safety of the citizens, have decided to temporarily postpone the event until further announcement.