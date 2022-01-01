New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that Omicron cases in Delhi comprise 54 per cent of the total cases of Covid-19. He further affirmed that the case report that will come today will give more clarity on the statistics and the rate with which the cases are increasing in the national capital. Apart from this, he also informed that on Friday, a total of 1,796 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Delhi and the infection rate was 2.44 per cent. He expressed relief over the fact that no fatalities due to Covid-19 have yet been reported.

The Health Minister further confirmed that none of the Omicron positive cases in Delhi is serious and all of them are in a rather stable condition. He also affirmed that all the foreign returnees are being tested through RTPCR on the airport itself and those who test positive are sent into institutional quarantine. "The government has made provisions for both free and paid quarantine of the positive patients. However, if the patient prefers to be quarantined in a five-star hotel, he'll have to pay for it on his own," he clarified.

He further urged the masses to go by the saying 'Prevention is always better than cure', and abide by the Covid protocols at least at their individual levels. "The Delhi government has already taken strict steps in the purview of a possible third wave since both Covid and Omicron cases are increasing every day, especially in Delhi. Delhi is the first state to have imposed several other restrictions apart from a night curfew. We have even closed schools-colleges, cinema halls, and wedding processions. Shops and malls are also being allowed to be opened in line with the odd-even rule," he clarified. Apart from this, he said that the government is also keeping an eye on the recruitment of patients in hospitals. The further restrictions, if imposed, will be decided in the meeting of DDMA itself, he said.

The Health Minister said that the registration on the Cowin app for the vaccination of children from12 to 15 years of age has also started. "About one thousand centres have been prepared in Delhi for the same, and they encompass a capacity to administer three lakh vaccines in a day. At present, about one and a half lakh vaccines are being administered daily and may be increased in the future if the need arises," he affirmed.

Also read: ETV Bharat exclusive: Children prone to be affected by new Covid variant, warns expert