New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the aspirants of the Civil Service Examination and other central exams in 2020 and 2021 be granted two compensatory attempts and corresponding age relaxation in light of COVID-19 induced disruptions.

"Many of the aspirants could not write their exams because they were Covid Warriors (Doctors, Nurses, Policemen, Bank employees etc.) who were discharging their duty day and night throughout 2020 and 2021," reads the letter.

"There were also mass exodus of students' community from across India during lockdown from big cities. In the light of insufficient reading material, requisite internet connectivity, lack of power supply and a conducive atmosphere for study in their villages/ small town, their preparation got badly affected," said Chowdhury.

Congress leader also mentioned in the letter that many aspirants either themselves got infected with Covid-19 or someone in their family got infected just before the exam.

Earlier last month, some Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services aspirants protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding an extra attempt to appear for the exam due to COVID-19.

ANI