Hyderabad: Covaxin will be evaluated as a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, stated a release by Bharat Biotech on Saturday. It further stated that Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is collaborating with Bharat Biotech for introducing Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine in the USA and Canada.

"Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to evaluate the Covid-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as COVAXIN outside the United States," stated a release by Bharat Biotech. "Ocugen, Inc. is co-developing Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in USA and CANADA," it added.

