New Delhi: Bharat Biotech Managing Director (MD) D Krishna Ella and Joint MD Suchitra Ella received the Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. Bharat Biotech founders received the award for their contribution to the field of medicine. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is the manufacturer of Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz. art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

Soon after the Padma Awards ceremony concluded on Monday, all the awardees posed with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a group photograph.

"Glimpses from today's ceremony in which Padma Awards were conferred on distinguished people from different walks of life," tweeted PM Modi sharing the group photographs. Amongst the prominent awardees at today's Investiture ceremony were Padma Vibhushan recipients - Dr Prabha Atre and Kalyan Singh (Posthumous), Padma Bhushan recipients Victor Banerjee, Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous), Pratibha Ray and Acharya Vashishtha Tripathi.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented two Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and fifty-four Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

This year's list of Padma Awards includes four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

