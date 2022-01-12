Hyderabad: COVAXIN booster dose has shown effective, with robust neutralising antibody responses against both Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, Bharat Biotech informed on Wednesday. The company said that the booster dose showed 100 percent effective against the Delta variant and 90 percent against the Omicron variant.

"100 percent of test serum samples showed neutralising of the Delta variant and more than 90 percent of serum samples showed neutralising of the Omicron variant," the company revealed. These data add to the body of evidence that the broad-spectrum mechanism of action of a whole virus inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, like COVXIN, is a viable option in this continuously evolving pandemic, a Twitter post by the company added.

More details are awaited.