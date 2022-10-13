Patna: The grisly incident of gang-raping a minor girl has come to light in the Naubatpur area of Bihar's Patna. The victim's cousin, along with his friend, outraged her modesty when she was on her way to school on a bicycle. The accused after gang-raping the victim, video-recorded the incident and threatened her with dire consequences if the matter was revealed to anybody.

Read: Bihar: Minor girl critical after gang-rape in Muzaffarnagar

The victim, who is a student of Class X left home for school on a bicycle and was waylaid to a nearby orchard by the accused, and they took turns to outrage her modesty. After hearing the screams of the girl, the people living in the surrounding area rushed to rescue her. The victim narrated the ordeal to her relatives. She then, along with her relatives, went to the police station to lodge the complaint.

"A schoolgirl was raped by her cousin, along with his friend in a village. One accused has been arrested while the other is still at large. The victim has been sent to a hospital for a medical examination. Further action has been initiated in the matter," said Mohammad Rafiqur Rahman, SHO of Naubatpur police station.