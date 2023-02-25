New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that the courts in the country cannot be turned into fortresses in the name of increasing security as they are public places and public needs to have access to them. "Please understand that the courts are public places. But today we are making court into fortress," observed the bench comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Dipankar Datta.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking directions to deploy special security measures to protect the judges, litigants and people involved in judiciary. Justice Bhat said that in the Supreme Court it is very difficult for a citizen to come and walk into the court to see how proceedings are going on. "But this should not be the case for all the other courts and there has to be a balance," he said.

"Let us arrive at a solution which is balanced," Justice Bhat added. He said that the areas which need security on priority basis should be identified and steps shall be taken accordingly. He asked Sr. Adv. Siddharth Luthra, Amicus Curiae to identify districts or areas which need heightened security and suggest solutions. He said that resources of the states are limited and should not be strained by court's impulsive order.

"We cannot strain the resources of all states and the centre. There are sections of society who do not have any security, otherwise we would be delivering that. We have to see it very very carefully," said the court. "Some judicial officers are also using normal transport. Not all judges require securities in peaceful areas. Where there is protection needed for the court complex having regard to the nature of the heightened problems in certain areas, let us identify," said the court.

The bench said that it won't assume that state is not performing its duties and would rather want a feedback regarding what areas are under higher threats else it will arrive at "one size fits all situation". It asked Amicus Curiae to also a submit a comprehensive list of all the incidents wherein the judges or the litigants have been attacked. The matter will be heard again after six weeks.