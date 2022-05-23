Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has granted police protection to the woman who had accused Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi, of rape, along with other charges. Hearing the matter Justice Birender Kumar also sought answers from the state government and the police commissioner the matter.

The court order comes after the 23-year-old female journalist filed a complaint stating that the father-son duo posed a threat to her and her family's lives. She further alleged that goons were being sent to her house to threaten her. Delhi Police had issued a lookout notice against the accused Rohit Joshi, in view of the possibility of him fleeing abroad, as he did not appear before the Delhi Police, despite having been summoned to appear on May 18.

The woman from Jaipur had alleged that Rohit Joshi raped her on multiple occasions over a year. In her complaint, the woman said she was raped several times between January 8, 2021, and April 17, 2022. The woman also alleged that she has also been assaulted and the accused has her obscene photos and videos, which he recorded while she was in an unconscious state. On the other hand, Rohit Joshi has also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to quash the FIR.

