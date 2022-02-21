Ranchi (Jharkhand): A special CBI court of Ranchi will announce the quantum of sentence for the convicts, including RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case today. The former Bihar CM was declared guilty in the fifth fodder scam case on February 15. The case pertains to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in Bihar during 1990-96. Lalu has now been convicted in all five cases related to the infamous ₹ 950 crore fodder scam cases.

Meanwhile, trouble brews for the RJD supremo, as he has now come under the radar of the ED, which has registered a case under the Money Laundering Act while taking over two cases related to the fodder scam of the CBI. The two cases that the ED has taken over include illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.76 crore from the Deoghar treasury and illegal withdrawal of Rs 34.91 crore from the Dumka treasury. In these cases, the special CBI court had sentenced all the accused in this case on March 19, 2018, and April 9, 2018.

Earlier in April last year, the Jharkhand High Court had granted bail to the RJD Supremo in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam for which he was convicted. He had already been granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury Scam case in October 2020, and in the Deoghar Treasury Scam case in February 2020.

What is this fodder scam?

The ₹950-crore scam relates to the fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the chief minister. The fodder scam came to light in January 1996 after a raid at the Animal Husbandry Department. The CBI named Lalu Prasad Yadav as an accused in June 1997. In September 2013, the trial court convicted Prasad, Mishra and 45 others in one of the cases related to the fodder scam and Prasad was imprisoned in Ranchi jail. In December 2013, Supreme Court granted bail to Prasad in the case while in December 2017, the CBI court found him and 15 others guilty and sent them to Birsa Munda prison. The CBI had filed 170 charge sheets in connection with the scam.

