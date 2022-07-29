New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday took cognisance of a charge sheet against Delhi Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case, saying there was prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence about his involvement. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued summons to Satyendar Kumar Jain's wife and co-accused Poonam Jain and the representatives of four companies made accused in the case.

The court directed the Enforcement Directorate to supply a copy of the charge sheet and other related documents to Satyendar Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain, who are currently in judicial custody. Looking to the material on record, it can be said that there is prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence about the involvement of the accused. Thus, cognizance of the offence under Section 3 of PMLA punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 is taken, the judge said.

During the hearing, the judge granted interim bail to two accused persons Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Kumar Jain till August 8, the next date of hearing, noting that, even though not summoned in the matter, they were present before the court. Both the accused were not arrested in the case. The court is likely to hear arguments on their regular bail pleas on August 8, when the other accused is asked to appear.

Also read: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against Satyendar Jain

Documents be supplied to them as well. Considering that they were not arrested during the investigation and happen to be present in court today, they are admitted to interim bail till the next date when appropriate bail applications may be filed on their behalf, on furnishing of personal bond in the sum of Rs one lakh, the judge said. Besides the accused persons, the charge sheet was also filed against four companies - Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Developers Pvt. Ltd., and JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd.

The court adjourned the hearing on Satyendar Kumar Jain's interim bail plea on the medical ground till August 20, noting that the Trial Court has been directed by the Delhi High Court not to consider a medical report filed by 'Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital' till the next date of arguments, i.e. August 17 before the high court. The ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income. (PTI)