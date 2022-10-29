Kozhikode: The Kozhikode District Principal Sessions Court on Friday imposed a stay on the telecast of the Kannada film Kantara's Varaha Roopam song, owing to a plagiarism lawsuit, in theatres. The court has also directed the producer, director, and music director and Amazon Prime, Youtube, and Link Music not to screen the song without permission while considering a petition filed by the noted Malayalam rock band ' Thaikudam Bridge'.

Thaikudam Bridge, the band has moved to the court seeking a stay on the song, alleging the movie makers for copying the band's original music. The band had alleged that the ' Varaha Roopam' song was a copy of their original composition 'Navarasa' which they had released in 2015.

The band's official Instagram page shared an update that read, "The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the producer, director, music composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan, and others from playing the song Varaha Roopam in the film Kantara without the permission of Thaikudam Bridge".

Meanwhile, many music and film industries have backed the band on social media and claimed that the songs are similar owing to the same raga, however, Thaikkudam Bridge refused to accept this clarification.

Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty's latest release 'Kantara' collected Rs 170 crore in India and Rs 18 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs 188 crore, becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time beating Yash-starrer 'KGF'. Due to the Diwali weekend, the film got a boost at the collections.