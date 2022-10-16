Basti (UP): A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for murdering his father in 2018. Additional District and Session Judge Anil Kumar Kharwar on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Jagdish Mishra.

District Government Counsel Durga Prasad Upadhyay on Sunday said that Jagdish Mishra had attacked his father Ramdev Mishra with a sharp-edged weapon on February 24, 2018 in their house. (PTI)