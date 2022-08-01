New Delhi: On Monday, a District Court in Delhi pronounced the death sentence on Rahul Verma, who is accused of brutally killing 7 people of the same family under IPC 302. The family was murdered on 21 May 2013. He was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment under IPC 394 and three years imprisonment under the arms act, vide IPC 411, said district government advocate Rajesh Chandra Sharma.

Rahul Verma who was hired as a driver killed seven members of a family on 21 May 2013, in the Nai Basti Mohalla area of ​​Ghantaghar Kotwali area. The deceased were identified as businessman Sach Satish Chandra Goyal, wife Manju Goyal, son Sachin Goel, daughter-in-law Rekha Goyal, 14-year-old granddaughter, and two minor grandchildren. All the seven members were murdered by sliding their throats in the exact same fashion with the same weapon after which the murderer fled.

During the investigation, police found fingerprint samples, saliva sample on a cigarette butt and a T-shirt at the crime site. Rahul was hired as a driver, and before the murder, he was accused of stealing 4.5 lakh rupees which were supposed to be used for Satish's kidney transplant surgery and he was fired.

Their bodies were found lying on the first floor, the gallery leading to the second-floor stairs and even on the terrace, police said adding that the entire scene of the crime was blood-stained along with marks of shoes.