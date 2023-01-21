Mumbai: The accused in the case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Mumbai was produced before a court on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody till Januray 25. Rameshwar Mishra, a resident of Navi Mumbai who claims to be former NSG commando was arrested by the Bandra Kurla Complex Police for trying to enter the VVIP room reserved for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting on Thursday.

A team of Jayesh Kulkarni of Crime Branch Unit 2, Assistant Commissioner Chandrakant Jadhav, Police Inspector Balasaheb Raut, Sub Inspector Pandurang Shinde, Avinash Valvi were deployed to oversee the the security arrangement for the meeting. The police grew suspicious of Mishra as he refused to show his ID card even though he was wearing a security ribbon provided by the PMO.

Mishra claimed that he had worked for the NSG and was a member of 'The Guards' battalion . During interrogation, he said that his ID card issued by NSG was only valid till 2019 but he forged and extened the expiry date to 2025. The police are probing into the incident to find out the reason for the security breach .

Police have advised offices and establishments in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area to allow their employees to leave early before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event on Thursday evening. The police have also asked the establishments in the area to immediately report about any suspicious activity by a person, suspicious e-mails, any other such cyber incident including hacking, official sources said.

During his visit to Mumbai, PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore and dedicate to the nation the Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7. The programme was be held at the MMRDA ground in the BKC, an upscale commercial hub. The police also issued instructions to offices situated in the area to provide a list of security personnel in their premises and also conduct their verification, the official said.