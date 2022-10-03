New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday remanded the co-accused Kausar Imran Siddiqui alias Laddan to 14 days custody in the case related to alleged irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan. AAP MLA has been granted bail in the matter. Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has stated that Laddan is a fund manager of Amanat Ullah Khan.

Duty Sessions Judge at Rouse Avenue Court sent Laddan to 14 days of judicial custody after showing its displeasure over the non-presence of ACB on the previous date. ACB submitted before the court it *Handwriting Sample* of accused Laddan. The agency sought 7 days of custody of the accused.

The court recorded that ACB didn't give any reasonable answer for its absence on the previous occasion. Thereafter the court sent the accused to judicial custody. AAP MLA was arrested for alleged irregularities in appointment in Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship. Accused Kausar Imran Siddiqui alias Laddan was produced on a production warrant before the court on September 27.

He was interrogated in the court and thereafter he was arrested with the permission of the court. He was in judicial custody in another case lodged at Jamia Nagar police station. He was arrested from Telangana. While opposing the bail plea of Amanat Ullah Khan, additional public prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava had submitted that a diary was recovered from the house of Laddan.

It was alleged that Laddan is actually a fund manager of the accused Amanat Ullah Khan. Earlier, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had said that money was sent to Dubai and other money transactions need to be investigated. ACB while seeking extension of remand of AAP MLA for further interrogation and confrontation of accused with his associate Kausar Imran Siddiqui who is the fund manager of the accused, ACB argued.

The additional public prosecutor (APP) had submitted that the accused need to be confronted with Laddan who has been arrested. Laddan was maintaining a diary. It was revealed during the investigation that a large amount of money was sent to Dubai and then transferred to a party. There were 100 people who either received or paid money to Laddan.

Out of these 37 people have transactions of crores of rupees. This diary also has an entry about one Zeeshan Haider who received crores of rupees. He is also a close associate of the accused, APP had argued. The ACB has also submitted that Laddan is a nominated functionary of a political party. He has photographs with the accused during the iftar party.

The ACB has also said from the house of Hamid and Laddan, arms and money were recovered. Rs 14 crores sale deed is recovered and Laddan is a witness in the deed. They are Benami property. (ANI)