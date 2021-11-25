Bengaluru: A court in Karnataka on Wednesday ordered a probe against Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, DCP Central MN Anuchet and Cubbon Park Police Station inspector Maruthi in connection with failing to register a case against a former BJP minister in the 'Sex CD' case.

The VIII ACMM court, which passed the order, has also directed to submit the report by February 1, 2022.

The court passed the order of inquiry for investigation of offences under Section 166 of the IPC, holding police responsible for delay in registering a First Information Report (FIR) even after the victim had lodged a complaint.

Janaadhikara Sangharsha Parishath Co-President Adarsh R Iyer has filed a private complaint against the police officers for not registering a case against former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in connection with the alleged sex CD scandal.

The complaint lodged by RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli on March 2, 2021, and registered on March 17, seeking action for failing to register an FIR on alleged offences by the then Water Resources Minister Jarkiholi.

The senior police officers are accused of failing to carry out their duties in a disciplined manner, acting in a prejudiced manner against complainant Kallahalli as well as the victim, the complaint says.

The complaint also said that the police officers "displayed gross incompetence by buckling under the pressure of the powerful ruling political class, flouting laws of the land and the Supreme Court guidelines with impunity" and that they "brought disrepute to the independent working" of the Karnataka police.

Also read: Ramesh Jarkiholi CD case: Complaint filed at Sadashiva Nagar police station