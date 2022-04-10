Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A district court in Madhya Pradesh has issued a notice to Bollywood actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan -- a Rajya Sabha MP, over a land deal issue. The notice was issued by a Bhopal district court on April 7, and she has been asked to appear before the court to submit her reply by April 30.The notice has been issued on the basis of a criminal case filed against Samajwadi Party MP Bachchan by Anuj Daga -- son of former BJP legislator Jitendra Daga, accusing her of cancelling a land sale deal, even after receiving a portion of the payment.

Daga's lawyer Enosh George Carlo, talking to media on Saturday said that in the complaint, Jaya Bachhan has been accused of demanding a higher price than the agreed amount. According to Carlo, Daga was in an agreement to buy land by paying Rs 1 crore as advance to Jaya Bachchan. "The amount was deposited in Jaya Bachchan's account. However, after a few days, the money was returned to Anuj Daga's account. Later, they demanded a higher price than the negotiated amount -- Rs 2 crore per acre of land, and then broke the agreement."

"When an offer is made under the Indian Contract Act, it is accepted. Once the consideration is paid, the contract is completed. The agreement between my party and Jaya Bachchan was done digitally, and Rs 1 crore was paid into the bank account as agreed under the agreement," the lawyer said. Carlo claimed that Bachchan has 5 acres of land in Sevania Gaur in Bhopal district that she had bought around 12 years ago. The lawyer said she had authorised Rajesh Hrishikesh Yadav to sell the land.

"The court has accepted the suit for consideration, and a notice has been issued. The next hearing will be on April 30. Jaya Bachchan has been asked to present before the court," Daga's lawyer said.

(IANS)