Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notices to the then District Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI District Judge Dehradun and Uttar Pradesh government over a plea challenging the transfer of a case related to the killing of agitators at Rampur Tiraha during the 1994 Uttarakhand statehood agitation. A single bench of Senior Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra issued notice to Anant Kumar Singh, the CBI District Judge Dehradun and others while hearing a plea filed by Raman Sah, president of the Uttarakhand Agitating Advocates' Forum, and asked them to file a response by September 5.

Sah in his plea has challenged the order by the District Judge and Special Judge CBI Dehradun to transfer the case related to the killings in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh from Dehradun to Muzaffarnagar court. The High Court has asked the District Judge/Special Judge CBI, Dehradun, to produce a certified copy of the order to transfer the case from Dehradun to Muzaffarnagar.

Pertinently, scores of agitators were killed during the Uttarakhand movement on October 2, 1994, when security forces opened fire on a convoy of the agitators at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar, who were proceeding to Delhi to take out a rally seeking a separate hill state of Uttarakhand. The then DM of Muzaffarnagar Anant Kumar Singh was injured in the clashes between the agitators and security forces. More than 250 agitators were also taken into custody. The CBI had filed a charge sheet under Section 304 against the said accused in the Dehradun court. Advocate Raman Sah had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, which reverted the petition to the High Court.