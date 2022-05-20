Bathinda: A local court has issued summons to Dera Sacha Sauda heads in connection with solemnizing allegedly illegal marriages. A Civil Court of Bathinda has issued summons to the Dera Sirsa and asked the organization heads to reply by August 2. It is being said that the case pertains to marriages arranged by Dil Jod Mala associated with the religious organsiation.

Senior advocates Ranveer Singh Brar and Randhir Singh said that a woman's marriage arranged by the Dil Jod Mala has been challenged as it was found to be running without registration. It is learned that after the case came to light, marriages taking place in Dera Sirsa have now come under scrutiny. The court will now decide whether the marriage with Dil Jod Mala is valid or not. It may be mentioned here that a large number of couples are getting married in Dera Sirsa.

