New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday heard the arguments on the charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said the arguments on the charges have been heard and a short synopsis has been filed by the prosecution.

The legal aid counsel has sought time to address the arguments and the "remaining arguments on charge on March 20 at 2 pm", Judge Kakkar said. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued the charges against Poonawala, while advocate Javed Hussain appeared as the legal aid counsel for the accused.

Earlier on February 21, a magisterial court after taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed in the case, had committed the matter to the sessions court. Police had file a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24.



Delhi's Saket court on February 24 had listed the matter on March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The case was listed before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar. ASJ Kakkar had listed the matter for hearing on arguments on charge today. Aaftab was produced physically in the court. He also interacted with his counsel.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge Narottam Kaushal assigned the Shraddha murder case to ASJ Kakkar for further hearing in the matter. Advocate Brijesh Oberoi also appeared as Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) for Aaftab.

On the other hand, advocate M S Khan submitted before the court that he is the counsel for the accused. A LAC can't be appointed when there is a private counsel engaged. Aftab has also not expressed his desire to have a LAC. He also submitted that he will withdraw his 'vakalatnama', if any other private counsel appears for the accused. The magistrate court on February 21 committed the case to the court of Sessions. (With agency Inputs)