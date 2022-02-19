New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday remanded Mohammad Enamul Haque, the kingpin in cross-border cattle smuggling racket, to seven days Enforcement Directorate’s custody. He was presented before Special Judge Anurag Sain, who remanded him to ED custody till February 26. Haque was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

It was alleged that the smuggling of cattle through the India-Bangladesh border was carried out at Haque’s instance and he paid bribes to the security personnel for facilitation of the trade. ED has recovered a diary from Enamul Haque, which has details of transactions done for animal smuggling worth several crores. Earlier CBI had also arrested Haque in the matter but he got bail from Supreme Court last month got out from Asansol jail

