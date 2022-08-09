Erode (TN): The Erode Principal District Judge has granted two days' police custody and permitted the police to enquire Asif Mohideen, a supporter of ISIS, who was arrested here. Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), based on information, visited Manickampalayam Housing Unit area here and secured two persons. On suspicion, the police arrested one of them - Asif Muzabdin (28) - an employee of a private tiles sales firm.

After enquiry, the NIA handed him over to the Erode police, who registered a case against him under sections 121, 122, 125 IPC and 17, 18a, 20,38 and 39 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. He was taken to Central prison, Coimbatore. The Erode police, investigating into the case, filed a plea at the District and Sessions Court seeking permission to enquire Asif.

The Principal District Judge Malathy, after examining the plea, granted two days' police custody for Asif. She ordered the police to produce Asif before her on Wednesday (August 10) at 5 PM. Following this, the Erode police took Asif with them and started enquiry from Tuesday. (PTI)