Chandigarh: A local court in Chandigarh on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of jailed Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia till April 5 in a drugs case.

Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was booked under the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket in the state upon his surrender. The FIR was registered by the Punjab Crime Branch at its Mohali police station last year. He is currently lodged in Patiala Jail.

The court's direction to extend Majithia's judicial remand comes after recently sworn in Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann reconstituted the SIT probing the drugs case against Majithia. A new SIT is headed by AIG S Rahul. Other members of the team include AIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon and two DSP rank officers. After his surrender, Majithia was remanded to judicial custody till March 8 which was extended till March 22. Interestingly, the 2017 STF Drug Report into the drugs case has never been made public so far.

