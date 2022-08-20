East Champaran: Once again lawlessness seems to be mounting in Bihar after the recent power shift in the state as an employee of a sub-divisional court was shot dead at its entry point by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Saturday, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Thakur (45). “Thakur was entering the premises of Areraj sub-divisional court around 10.30 am when two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants who were following him gunned him down as he stepped out from the bus. He succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital,” Ranjan Kumar, the sub-divisional police officer told the reporters.

Court employee shot dead by bike borne assailants in Bihar

Four empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, he said. “A hunt has been launched to nab the accused. Local police officers are also analyzing CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the culprits,” the SDPO added further.

Expressing concern over the incident, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that the authorities concerned must take necessary action to secure court premises. “We condemn the killing of an employee outside Areraj sub-divisional court. It’s a matter of serious concern that court premises have become insecure these days.

“We request authorities concerned to ensure safety and security of court premises. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar must take a look into the matter. People of this state should not live in fear,” Anand added.