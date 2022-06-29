Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court deferred the plea by former Minister and Congress leader Sangat Singh Giljian to quash the FIR against him in an alleged scam in which former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested. The court fixed the next hearing in the case for July 4 in view of the holidays. The High Court also told the petitioner to file an anticipatory bail for relief.

Giljian has an FIR against his name in the alleged scam in which former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested by Vigilance. Dharamsot has been accused of taking a commission from cutting down trees to planting saplings during the tenure of Capt. Amarinder Singh's government. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Dharamsot on corruption charges on July 7.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring described the arrest as "political vendetta" and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to let the law take its course and not resort to "kangaroo court justice". The social welfare and forest minister in the previous Amarinder Singh-led government were arrested from Amloh.

