Kannur: A court in Kerala and police have filed a charge sheet imposing a penalty on a person who had died in an accident after his two-wheeler fell into a fenceless canal in Kannur on March 8.

O Bhaskaran died in the accident and was charged with reckless driving under Section 279 of IPC and ordered to pay the fine either directly or through an advocate. Meanwhile, the family members had given a petition to the DGP and Chief Minister, alleging that police were trying to dissolve the case without proper investigation and that was why they mentioned it as an unnatural death in the FIR lodged against Bhaskaran.

There were protests after Bhaskaran's death and on instructions from the Panchayat, the PWD installed a fence on the road to protect motorists from falling into the canal.