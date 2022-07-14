New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday directed to produce the CCTV footage and duty register in connection with the alleged assault on Sharjeel Imam in his prison cell. He had alleged the assault on him by a jail official and convicts during a search and had also alleged that he was called a terrorist.

Jail authorities have denied the allegations. They filed a report on the application moved on behalf of Sharjeel Imam. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat directed to file the CCTV footage and duty register of Sahayak (sewadar) on the next date of hearing. The CCTV footage will be played in court on July 20.

The jail authorities on Thursday filed a report on the application moved by Sharjeel Imam. The allegations of assault, throwing his books, and calling him a terrorist have been denied in the report. It stated that the search was conducted in his ward on June 30, 2022, under the supervision of the Deputy Jail Superintendent.

It also stated that Sharjeel Imam misbehaved with staff while threatening to falsely implicate them. He made the complaint to attract media attention, the report added. Jail authorities stated that the entire incident is recorded on the CCTV and the same has already been preserved. It will be produced in the court as and when directed.

Sharjeel had sought direction from jail authorities to preserve the CCTV footage. It was alleged that a search was illegally conducted in his cell on the evening of June 30. His clothes and books were ransacked by inmates during the search. He was assaulted in the presence of the assistant superintendent when he tried to stop them. The court adjourned the order on the interim bail plea of Sharjeel Imam in the sedition case till the next date of hearing. The special public prosecutor (SPP) sought time to file written submissions.

Also read: Riots 2020: HC adjourns hearing till July 27 on bail pleas by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel had moved the lower court for bail in the sedition case on May 27. His counsel had withdrawn the bail application from the Delhi High Court after the prosecution had raised the issue of maintainability. The High court had asked him to approach the lower court for bail. The bail application was moved by Talib Hussain, Ahmed Ibrahim, and Kartik Venu.

The application says that in view of the recent direction of the Supreme Court, Sharjeel Imam should be granted bail. Advocate Talib Hussain argued that in the light of direction given by the Supreme Court on sedition law, the trial should continue and that Sharjeel Imam should be released on interim bail.

On the other hand, the Special Public prosecutor (SPP) argued that though the proceedings under sedition law are stated by the Supreme Court, the section of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) are invoked. These sections cannot be ignored. Under such circumstances, the accused should not be granted interim bail.

The Supreme court had directed to keep all pending appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code in abeyance. This case was registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for allegedly inflammatory speeches given by Sharjeel Imam at different places in the country in protest against the CAA-NRC.