Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered actor Vishal to submit the details of his assets in a loan default case. Vishal had taken a loan of Rs 21.29 crore from Anbuchezhian's Gopuram Films for the launch of his production company Vishal Film Factory. Later, Lyca took over the loan from Anbuchezhian's Gopuram with a lien on rights, titles and interest in future projects of Vishal until the loan is fully repaid.

Also read: Tamil actor Vishal says 'will complete actors' association building even by begging'

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy asked the actor to file an affidavit over his assets following a plea by Lyca that the sum received by Vishal from ‘Veerame Vagai Soodum’ be deposited to the credit of the lawsuit until it gets disposed of. The court has scheduled the next hearing on September 9 and asked Vishal to appear again. Lyca had filed the case in the Madras High Court accusing Vishal of not paying Rs 21.29 crore due to them.

The court had earlier directed Vishal to deposit Rs 15 crore in a nationalised bank in favour of the Chief Registrar of the High Court as a permanent deposit within three weeks. Vishal, however, told the court that he had incurred a loss of Rs 18 crore in a single day, but Lyca was still charging interest on the money.