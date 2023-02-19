Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Many couples throng exotic locations to enter wedlock in a unique way but this duo in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, giving a new twist, got hitched in a hospital here. The unusual marriage was performed in a private hospital here on Saturday in the presence of family members, patients and hospital staff.

The marriage venue was shifted to the hospital after the bride met with an accident on her marriage day. The couple tied the nuptial knot on Mahashivratri, two days after their scheduled marriage because of an unfortunate accident that left the bride with a fractured arm and leg. The bride performed the rituals on her hospital bed, which was beautifully decorated as a 'mandap'.

The unique experience occurred to Rajendra Chaudhary, son of Soudan Chaudhary, a resident of Bherughat, Ujjain, who married Shivani, a resident of Julwania.

Defending the marriage at hospital, Maya Yadav, the groom's relative said, "What if this happened to our daughter? We did what we would have wanted if something like this happened to our daughter." Reiterating the aunt's beliefs, Manju Yadav, the bride's sister-in-law said, "On the day of marriage, Shivani met with an accident and we had to rush her to the hospital. The wedding was postponed, but two days after we got them married in the hospital."

The bride met with the accident when she had gone out to a shop. She was badly injured in the accident and was taken to the district hospital in Barwani. Dissatisfied with the treatment there, she was shifted to a private hospital in Khandwa, where the wedding ceremony took place.