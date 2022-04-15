Kota: The hit and run incident took place in the Nayapura locality late on Thursday night. The man died on the spot whereas his wife and son, who were critically injured, have been undergoing treatment at the Bhim Singh Hospital in Kota. After the accident, the occupants of the car fled the spot. The police officers visited the hospital and shifted the body of the deceased to the hospital's mortuary. On Friday, relatives of the deceased created a ruckus at the hospital.

Sub-Inspector of Nayapura Police Station Layek Ahmad said the incident happened near JK Lone Hospital in front of a Montessori school where a family was staying on the pavement to eke out their livelihood. A car moving at an uncontrolled speed and coming from the Nayapura side run over the couple and their son. The incident happened at around 1.15 am on Thursday night. The labourer, who was identified as Dinesh, died on the spot whereas his wife Veni has been seriously injured. "They were daily wage labourers and living in a hutment on the pavement. The occupants of the car were also a couple and they fled the spot after the accident. The car has been impounded."

