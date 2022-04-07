Malda: The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police nabbed a couple with 2.5 kg of heroin in the Malda district of the state on Wednesday night. According to STF, the market value of the recovered drugs is around Rs 12 crore. The accused were identified as Golam Mustafa (27) and Riya Shafin (20).

Consequently, an FIR has been lodged against the suspects at the English Bazar Police Station. STF sources further said that the accused couple came from Lalgola in Murshidabad and got off the train at Malda Town station on Wednesday night. They were carrying 2.5 kg of heroin procured from Northeast India. The heroin was hidden in a plastic packet in a music system they were carrying. The couple was then arrested.

