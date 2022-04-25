Idukki (Kerala): A couple were charred to death when a fire broke out at their house in Puttadi of the Idukki district in Kerala. The victims were identified as Ravindran (50) and Usha (45). Their daughter Sree Dhanya has been admitted to a hospital with severe burn injuries. The house was constructed with the funds granted by the government of Kerala under the LIFE project, which is providing financial assistance to the economically weaker sections for building houses. The family has shifted to this house only two days ago.

The cause for the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained. The accident took place at around 2 am on Sunday. The incident came to the notice of the neighbours when Sree Dhanya jumped out of the house and raised an alarm. On receiving information, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. All household articles have been destroyed in the fire. Meanwhile, Sree Dhanya was admitted to a private hospital in Kattappana in Idukki, but her injury was so severe that she had to be shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

