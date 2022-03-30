Noida (Uttar Pradesh): A couple rained lathis on a differently-abled person who was traveling on a customized scooty and also damaged his vehicle. Police have arrested the accused couple.

A person Jugand, resident of Chiroli locality under Jewar police station in Greater Noida had given the responsibility to Gajendra, the differently-abled person to run a school, but during the Covid-19 pandemic, the school was shut down. Hence, Jugand sublet the school building for rent which resulted in a dispute between the duo.

When the couple was thrashing Gajendra, some passersby made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media. Probe into the incident has also begun after the filing of the complaint by the victim Gajendra.

Additional DCP, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey, said, both the factions are relatives. "The dispute arose between them due to some school-related issues. After the registration of the case, both the accused have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is going on," added the additional DCP.