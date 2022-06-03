Solapur: Solapur District Court awarded the death penalty to a couple for sexually abusing their 16-month-old daughter and then strangling her to death and traveling with the dead body from Secunderabad in a Rajkot-bound train to dispose of the body in their hometown.

Sessions Judge UL Joshi sentenced the accused Dholaram Bishnoi and his wife Punikumari Bishnoi to death on the basis of circumstantial evidence, medical evidence, witnesses, and DNA report presented before the court. The trial in the case began at a fast-track court on April 26, 2022, and ended on May 6. During these six days, 31 witnesses were examined from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Solapur, Rajasthan and Nepal through video conferencing.

The incident was reported on January 4, when railway police in Maharashtra’s Solapur apprehended a couple traveling with the dead body of their 16-month-old daughter after getting alerted by the train-bound passengers who got suspicious when the child did not show any sign of movement during the journey. Following a medical check-up, the toddler was announced dead.

As per the probe, the child’s 26-year-old father had sexually assaulted and strangled her to death at their home in Secunderabad on January 3, and the mother had helped him in the crime. The family then boarded the Rajkot-bound train, as they wanted to dispose of the body at their native place in Rajasthan