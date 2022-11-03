Bhagalpur (Bihar): A quarrel between a couple that escalated into a violent clash left their three-year-old child dead and the other two badly injured on Thursday. Both the couple and the injured children were undergoing treatment at the Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur.

The incident happened in Sonbarsa village in the Bihpur police station area of the district where first the couple got engaged in a quarrel and later started attacking each other with sword and knife. All three of their children were also present at the spot and got injured, as they were rushed to the hospital three-year-old Balveer Kumar died on the way to the hospital.

6-year-old, Arnica Kumari and 4-year-old, Sajan Kumar along with parents Bhupendra Das (30) and Aarti Devi (26) were undergoing treatment. On information, police reached the spot and started the investigation. "Police are investigating the incident, how the dispute turn into a deadly clash, currently all the four injured are under treatment at Mayaganj Hospital," said Dilip Kumar, SDPO, Navagachiya.