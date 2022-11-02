Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): Shyam Saran Negi, believed to be India’s first voter at 105 years of age, cast his vote on Wednesday in the Kinnaur assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Negi has not been keeping well due to his failing health. He has been suffering from eyesight and other health issues.

In such a situation the administration after taking into consideration his deteriorating health arranged to fill Form 12D at his home for the polls scheduled to be held on November 12. As per the official record, Negi had also participated in the 1951-52 general elections, the country’s first.

CP Negi, son of Master Shyam Saran Negi, said, "My father is not keeping well nowadays. He has a vision problem and he is suffering from pain in his ear. Therefore we brought the matter to the notice of the administration. Now the officials from the administration visited our house so that my father could complete the voting process. My father filled the Form 12D at home."

“I have never missed an opportunity to cast my vote since India got its Independence in 1947 and I am happy to vote this time too,” Negi said. Last year also, he cast his vote for the Mandi parliamentary by-poll. Election officials said on earlier occasions Negi went to the nearest polling station to cast the vote.

“This time, the Election Commission made a special provisions for those above 80 to cast vote on a ballot paper at their place of residence. First, he asked that he will cast the vote on the day of polling (November 12), later he decided to cast vote in his house,” an election official said.

Master Shyam Saran Negi, one of the first voters of Independent India, turned 105 on July 1. He was then feted by top brass from the administration by cutting a cake.

Negi is among the first voters of Independent India and has been casting his vote in each general election since 1952. The first general elections in independent India were held in 1952, however, due to snowfall in tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh, voting in the state was held five months earlier in October 1951.

A schoolmaster by profession, Negi cast his vote for the first time on October 25, 1951. He was officially declared the first voter of Independent India after an initiative taken by the Election Commission of India in the year 2007.