Bhubaneswar(Odisha): In a welcome move, a sensory park was inaugurated in Bhubaneswar on May 10 which promises to augment the mental and physical development of specially-abled children.

The sensory park, which was constructed in association with the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and meant only for specially-abled children, is claimed to be India’s first such park. Laid over 1 acre, this park in Saheed Nagar boasts of several sensory playing equipment which can be used by specially-abled children.

The park is covered with a special soft synthetic lining to protect children from injuring themselves. Apart from that, all the equipment like wheelchair swing, two-seater swing, bucket swing, multiline swing, spring rider, musical pole, drum track, sound play and merry-go-round are tailor-made for the specially-abled children to protect them from injuries.

Ashok Panda, Minister for Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD), who inaugurated the park, said, "This is one of a kind park developed by the joint efforts of SSEPD and BSCL."

