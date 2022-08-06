Jaipur: To tackle the rise in cases of the lumpy disease--skin ailment among bovines--the Greater Municipal Corporation of Jaipur has taken a major initiative. The country's first Lumpy Care Centre to cater to the needs of livestock suffering from lumpy skin disease has been established at Hingonia Gaushala in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Chairman of the animal protection committee Arun Verma after taking stock of the situation has constituted a four-member high-powered committee under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner, animal husbandry management, Hemaram Choudhary. The four-member team comprising Radheshyam Meena, deputy director of the Animal Husbandry Department, Rajendra Meena, a veterinary officer of Greater Municipal Corporation, and Prem Anand Nitaidas, manager of Krishna Balaram Seva Trust, who is also handling Hingonia Gaushala, has been constituted for the purpose.

Read: Raj CM appeals to Centre to provide financial help to control lumpy skin disease

The four-member committee has been asked to monitor the number of cows infected with the lumpy disease and those bovines recovered from the viral skin infection so far. Besides, the committee members have been asked to prepare the daily epidemiological data. At the same time, Rajasthan's first lumpy care centre has begun functioning at Hingonia Gaushala in Jaipur. A separate isolation facility has been established for the treatment of infected cows at the centre.

Apart from this, a helpline number (+91-8764879770) has also been launched for the cattle owners of the Jaipur region for seeking help and guidance. People finding animals on the street and those bovines suffering from infection or in a need of symptomatic treatment for the lumpy virus disease can also take the help of the helpline number for sending animals to Lumpy Care Centre. Mayor Soumya Gurjar has also ordered a separate ambulance for the transportation of cows suffering from lumpy virus disease to the Hingonia Care Centre.