Junagadh: District Collector of Junagadh Rachit Raj on Friday inaugurated the first human library in the country at the Junagadh District Collectorate. The concept of a human library where people can get access to stories from actual human beings instead of books, has been inspired by countries like Denmark where a set-up of this sort is popular. This Human Library set up in Junagadh will be the first of its kind in the country.

The Collector, after the inauguration of this one of a kind library, expressed optimism about the initiative, emphasising that the library will help people reduce stress. Having a person to talk to, and narrate stories to is the basic idea behind this concept, which is indirectly aimed at increasing the mental well-being of the masses in general. The library would therefore allow employees at the Collectorate to sit in the library during break and hold conversations about their general day-to-day lives.

The library would also allow the employees to sit at the library and have refreshments between 1 pm and 3 pm. These hours would also motivate the employees to socialise with other employees and develop bonding, thus reflecting on their personal and mental well-being. Speaking about the concept further, Junagadh District Collector Rachit Raj remarked that people have gotten automated of late, which could be deteriorating their mental health. "At the moment, we plan to give the employees of the office to give access to the library. We hope it reflects in their well-being and the work here. The aim is to keep the office environment stress-free," the District Collector said while speaking at the inauguration.

Also read: Godse's birthday celebrated in Gandhi's Gujarat, triggers row