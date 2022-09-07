Haldwani: Authorities have thrown open the first Ficus park for research purposes at Lalkuan in Haldwani area of Uttarakhand's Nainital district. Along with plants of spiritual importance, plants with medicinal value have also been planted in Park. Chief Conservator of Forest Vinod Singhal, who arrived in Haldwani to inspect the Ficus Park and described it as a commendable initiative of the Forest Department.

Singhal said that 106 species of Ficus trees from different states across the country have been preserved here of which many are endangered. Besides helping in the preservation of species, the Ficus Park is expected to help researchers in carrying out plant research. Besides, the park is also expected to boost tourism in Uttarakhand.

Vinod Singhal said that this research center is also engaged in preserving various extinct species. Over a question on alleged ecological disturbance in the preserved area, Singhal said that the concerned officer has been suspended and internal probe of the matter is going on. As soon as the audit report comes, it will be known how the plantation happened and the reasons will also be found, he said.

If there is negligence then departmental action will also be taken against the said officer, added Singhal.