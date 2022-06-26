Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday said that 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the world is a family, is a basic feature of the Sanatan Dharma. His remarks came days after the ruling DMK slammed him for a comment on a similar matter.

Inaugurating the centenary celebrations of 'Palace for the Poor' and Residential School at Ramakrishna Mission Students Home here, Ravi lauded the founders and all those who supported the growth of the institution that serves people on the economic and social margins. Untold damage done to the country's spirituality by the colonial powers had deeply anguished Mahatma Gandhi who insisted on a spiritual resurgence of the nation in post-British India, he said.

"Unfortunately, the country drifted away from the core of this country that is Sanatan spirituality," a Raj Bhavan release quoted him as saying. He expressed confidence that the institution would continue to serve humanity by following Swami Vivekananda's vision to make the nation a world leader, 'Vishwaguru' by making it materially prosperous, intellectually superior and 'spiritually imbued with the basic tenets of Sanatan Dharma-Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

"Dharma is a far more comprehensive concept transcending religion, which is all-inclusive and it is essentially about spiritual awareness of the presence of the divine in all the elements of creation. There is no word in the English language or any other European language equivalent to the word 'Dharma'. Secularism, as defined in the Constitution, is about the state's non-allegiance to any one particular faith (Panth) and it is not anti-Dharma," he said.

Ravi recalled that Swami Vivekananda called Dharma the 'spine of Bharat.' Under visionary leadership, the nation is 'waking up to her destiny to be the world leader' by 2047. "Bharat's resurgence necessarily entails spiritual resurgence along with economic and technological resurgence." He underscored the role of institutions like Ramakrishna Mission in the spiritual resurgence of the nation and urged those associated with it to be conscious of their role in building a 'new Bharat'.

Recently, Ravi had commented on Sanatan Dharma and Mahmud Ghaznavi destroying the Somnath temple. The ruling DMK had condemned the remarks and said Ravi, who is in a gubernatorial position, must not make such comments and only the Constitution guided the nation and not Sanatan Dharma.