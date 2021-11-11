New Delhi: Today the country is celebrating the 133rd birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who was the first Minister of Education of India. On this occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the tomb of Maulana Azad by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

However, unlike previous years, arrangement for prayers and for senior Congress leaders to pay tribute was not made this year.

Hassan Ara Saleem Nahid, a self-proclaimed granddaughter of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, visited his mausoleum and paid tribute to him by reciting prayers. Talking to ETV Bharat, she said, "today is Maulana's 133rd birthday but unfortunately no Congress leader came here to pay homage to him."

Imran Chaudhry, a member of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said that even those who are reaping benefits in the name of Maulana Azad have not come here today. He said that it was Maulana who opposed the creation of Pakistan.

Local resident Sheikh Aleemuddin Asadi said that he has been visiting Maulana's mausoleum for the last 50 years but the manner in which he has been forgotten for the last few years is unfortunate.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's full name was Syed Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Ahmed bin Khair-ud-Din Hussaini Azad. Not only did he specialize in modern education but he also worked on the interpretation of the Quran. He was a freedom fighter and also a writer known for his journalistic services.

During the partition, Maulana Abu Al-Kalam Azad stood on the steps of Delhi's Jama Masjid and explained to the Muslims that India was the best country for them.